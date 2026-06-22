/Index ranks world's most and least liked countries. Check India's position

The world's most and least liked countries list the places people found the friendliest. The survey took into account 46,000 participants from across 85 countries. See if people find Indians nice or not, and which countries got a negative score.
A survey has revealed the world's most and least liked countries. The data was released by the Democracy Perception Index 2026 recently, after questioning more than 46,000 participants from across 85 countries. India is nowhere near the Top 10, while the country ranked first comes as no surprise. However, "niceness" is subjective, and the factors defining it differ from person to person. Here is the list of the nicest countries in the world, as per the survey.
Switzerland and Canada top the global rankings with net perception scores of +36. The Swiss are known for being polite and respectful. They may appear reserved, but are very welcoming. Canadians have been stereotyped as being the nicest people in the world. However, residents say the experiences can vary between a small town or a city.
Japan is second with a net perception score of +34. The Japanese are known for Omotenashi, or their hospitality. The concept is rooted in anticipating the needs of guests and showing true care.
Sweden follows closely with a net perception score of +33. Swedes are widely known for their politeness, and the country consistently ranks as one of the happiest in the world.
Italy and Norway are next with a score of +32. Over two-third of the top 15 countries are located in Europe. Italians are also known for their hospitality, with their culture being rooted in la dolce vita, where people connect over food and pride of local heritage. Norway is known as one of the happiest countries in the world, and extends this happiness in their gestures.
Spain follows with a net perception score of +31. Spanish people are known for being incredibly warm, expressive, and sociable, which they extend to tourists. They can quickly strike up a conversation with even strangers and are extremely extroverted.
Australia, Denmark, New Zealand and Finland share the same spot with a score of +30.
Meanwhile, India is lagging near the 28th spot with a net perception score of minus two. The reasons for the low score were not defined in the survey. Indians follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam when it comes to guests, which means "the whole world is one family". The survey reflects the views of only 46,000 people, and doesn't necessarily show the true picture for a country with 1.4 billion people. However, everyone has their own experience. Indians do not exchange formal pleasantries with strangers, which could have been a factor while answering the questions.
The other countries in the negative are Saudi Arabia (-1), Colombia (-2), Yemen, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Cuba and Nigeria (all -3), Venezuela, Myanmar and Belarus (-5), and Pakistan (-9). Russia is further down with a score of -11.