/Index ranks world's most and least liked countries. Check India's position

Meanwhile, India is lagging near the 28th spot with a net perception score of minus two. The reasons for the low score were not defined in the survey. Indians follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam when it comes to guests, which means "the whole world is one family". The survey reflects the views of only 46,000 people, and doesn't necessarily show the true picture for a country with 1.4 billion people. However, everyone has their own experience. Indians do not exchange formal pleasantries with strangers, which could have been a factor while answering the questions.