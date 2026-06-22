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  • /New OTT Releases this week (June 22-28, 2026): House of the Dragon to Avatar: Fire and Ash- 7 films and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT Releases this week (June 22-28, 2026): House of the Dragon to Avatar: Fire and Ash- 7 films and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:35 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 IST

The latest OTT releases this week offer a packed entertainment lineup featuring gripping thrillers, emotional dramas, and highly anticipated new seasons of popular series. OTT subscribers can explore different genres of binge-worthy content mentioned below.

New OTT Releases this week (June 22-28, 2026)
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New OTT Releases this week (June 22-28, 2026)

The last week of June 2026 is here. To make it more entertaining and memorable, the OTT platforms are expanding their catalogues with much-anticipated releases with a variety of genres, from crime and mystery to romance and comedy. Scroll down to take a look.

House of the Dragon (Season 3)
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House of the Dragon (Season 3)

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 22, 2026

After garnering immense success in the previous two seasons, the third season is returning with much more intense dragon warfare and sea battles. The story continues with Rhaenyra asserting control over the realm, while Aemond and Team Green retaliate with ruthless brutality after the escape of King Aegon.

Raja Shivaji
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Raja Shivaji

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 26, 2026

The biographical historical action-drama features Riteish Deshmukh as the Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The move chronicles his early life, his fierce opposition to opposing empires, and his legendary mission to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

Avatar: Fire and Ash
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Avatar: Fire and Ash

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 24, 2026

James Cameron's third instalment focuses on Jake Sully and his family, who are grieving Neteyam's death while facing a violent, vengeance-driven clan of Na'vi known as the Ash People.

Perfect Family
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Perfect Family

Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: June 26, 2026

The family-oriented drama stars Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa and more. It revolves around the Karkaria family, who usually project a picture-perfect life to society, but deep inside, they are struggling with unresolved generational trauma, silent resentment, and communication failures.

Lingam
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Lingam

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 26, 2026

This is a Tamil crime thriller that follows a talented kabaddi champion named Lingam, whose dream of becoming a police officer is shattered after he is falsely accused of murder.

The Bear (Season 4)
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The Bear (Season 4)

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 25, 2026

The fourth season focuses on an internationally acclaimed, award-winning chef, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who steps away from the fine-dining restaurant business to confront his deep-rooted trauma. As he departs, Sydney steps up to helm the kitchen.

Gram Chikitsalay (Season 2)
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Gram Chikitsalay (Season 2)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 23, 2026

It follows Dr Prabhat (Amol Parashar), who runs a rural health centre but faces problems with the villagers’ deeply rooted superstitions and scepticism toward modern medicine. As he slowly wins their trust, his life pushes him into another problem as he faces medicine shortages, erratic staff attendance, and complex bureaucratic hurdles.

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