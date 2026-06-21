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How many fuel tanks are inside the F-22?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 23:50 IST

The F-22 Raptor operates a sealed 18,000-pound internal fuel system to protect its radar signature. It distributes propellant across six hidden airframe cells.

18,000 pounds internal capacity
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(Photograph: AI generated)

18,000 pounds internal capacity

The F-22 Raptor stores its primary propellant inside six internal fuel bladders located deep within its airframe. Keeping this entire supply enclosed behind sealed skins allows the fifth-generation fighter to maintain a near-zero radar cross-section during high-speed combat missions.

Four central fuselage bladders
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Four central fuselage bladders

The central titanium airframe houses four main bladder tanks, comprising three high-capacity mid-fuselage bladders alongside a dedicated aft balancing cell. These heavily shielded compartments sit adjacent to the internal weapons bays, feeding the twin turbofan engines with a steady propellant flow.

Two sealed wing compartments
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Two sealed wing compartments

Flanking the main airframe, the large clipped-delta wings function as two sealed wet-wing storage compartments. Operating under strictly monitored pressure systems, these internal cavities constantly pump propellant inward to balance the fighter's centre of gravity during high-G aerial manoeuvres.

8,200 kilogrammes clean weight
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(Photograph: AI generated)

8,200 kilogrammes clean weight

When fully loaded in a clean combat setup, these six internal cells hold 8,200 kilogrammes of aviation fuel. This protected supply yields an unrefuelled operational radius of roughly 800 kilometres while enabling sustained Mach 1.5 supercruise speeds.

Four 600-gallon drop tanks
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Four 600-gallon drop tanks

Ground crews can extend the jet's ferry range by attaching up to four 600-gallon external drop tanks to under-wing hardpoints. Adding 16,000 pounds of auxiliary propellant, both these non-stealthy bladders and their mounting pylons can be fully jettisoned in flight.

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