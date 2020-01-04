Soleimani contributed to plotting terror attacks in New Delhi, London: Trump

In an address after the killing of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump alleged that the Iranian military commander was responsible for plotting terror attacks in New Delhi.

In what can be seen as an attempt to rope in the allies after the strikes at the Baghdad International Airport on Friday, Trump said that the slain chief of Iran Revolutionary Guards contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London".

Trump's comments came during his address in Palm Beach, Flordia.

The US president added that Soleimani's reign of terror is finally over.

The US President could be referring to a car bomb attack in Iran back in 2012 which targetted the wife of the Israeli defence attache to India.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had alleged that Iran was responsible for the attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran will respond Soleimani's killing "any time and in any manner".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that Soleimani was plotting attacks which would have put hundreds of American lives at risk.

"Soleimani was actively plotting in the region to take actions, a big action, as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk," Pompeo said.