/Iran claims its weapons production is up by 250%; defence cooperation with Russia and China reinforced

Iran’s weapons and defence equipment production capacity has increased by 250% compared to before the US and Israel launched war on the country more than seven months ago, the Islamic Republic’s defence ministry claimed on Tuesday. It further claimed that the production of some weapons has even risen by more than three times.

Iranian Defence Ministry spokesman Brig. Ge. Reza Talaei-Nik said, “The country’s capacity to produce weapons and defence equipment compared with before the Ramadan War has increased 2.5 times, and in some weapons, the level of production has increased by more than three times.”

Also Read: Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 awarded to Francis Halzen for ice neutrino discovery

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“In some weapons, production has increased by more than three times in secure facilities and with the participation of the private sector,” Talaei-Nik said. He said the ministry was also upgrading weapons and increasing production to reflect a shift toward a more offensive military doctrine.

He added that the increase had taken place over more than seven months of war and involved greater use of private-sector and technology companies in the defence industry. Three months ago, the ministry had put the increase at about twofold, he said.

The spokesman also warned that any renewed attack on Iran by the US would see Iran’s foes “face heavier defeats”.

Also Read: US lawmakers move to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with a resolution

The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted that most of Iran’s military and defence production capacities have been destroyed during the war.

Iran’s defence cooperation with Russia and China has neither been halted nor diminished, but, in fact, it has been reinforced and remains ongoing in certain areas, he added.

“Iran’s defence cooperation with Russia and China has not stopped or decreased, and in some areas, it has also been strengthened and continues,” he said.