Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is facing impeachment over unauthorised contact with the US during his recent visit to the United States, reportedly without the approval of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Iranian lawmakers formally registered a motion to question Araghchi in the parliament, according to Tasnim News Agency.

On 6 October 2026, Mohammad Rashidi, a member of the Iranian parliament's praesidium, confirmed that an impeachment request against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had been officially logged into the internal legislative system.

“The impeachment motion against Mr Araghchi, the Foreign Minister, has been registered in the system, but it has not yet been referred to the Presiding Board,” said Mohammad Rashidi, a member of the Presiding Board of the Islamic Consultative Assembly or Iranian Parliament or commonly known as Majlis.

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He added: “Apparently, one of the MPs registered this request, but it was not referred to the Presiding Board today.”

On September 24, members of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, led by lawmaker Ali Khezrian, publicly announced that hardline MPs were actively drafting and gathering signatures for an impeachment motion. This initial wave of news occurred while Araghchi was still in New York for the UN General Assembly. Lawmakers publicly declared their intent to force him to explain his unauthorised contact with US officials as soon as he returned to Tehran. Now the political threat has moved on to an official bureaucratic action.

Araghchi met US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner allegedly without approval from the Iranian National Security Council. Two Iranian officials told the New York Times about the meeting. Trump later updated them on it, as well as the Iranian media. Iranian media claimed that the meeting took place at the request of American representatives. During this engagement, Araghchi presented a 7-day peace roadmap. Under its terms, Iran offered to fully reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, which Trump publicly rejected, claiming that Iran wanted a deal because it was losing “so badly”.

Can Araghchi be impeached?

Iranian Parliament, or Majlis, can force the dismissal of cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, through no-confidence votes. A motion has been registered; it calls for the case to be passed down to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission for rigorous evaluation. If the committee validates the grievances, it will request that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appear before the plenary floor within 10 days to face questioning. The parliament successfully utilised this exact power to oust Economy Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati in March 2025. However, the Supreme Leader’s consent ultimately decides the matter, specifically for critical portfolios like the Foreign Ministry. A report from Iran International claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have both expressed severe frustration with Araghchi, though the network Iran International has credibility concerns in relation to internal Iranian development due to its persistent advocacy for a regime change.