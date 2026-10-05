/US clears $2.27 billion weapons sales to UAE, Egypt and Kuwait amid Iran war

US State Department has announced three possible foreign military sales to Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with a combined estimated cost of about $2.27 billion. The largest of the three is a possible sale to the UAE of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II guidance sections and related equipment at an estimated cost of $1.041 billion, according to the US State Department.

The UAE "has requested to buy up to ten thousand (10,000) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II guidance sections consisting of a combination of air-to-air and air-to-ground configurations," said the US State Department in a statement.

Egypt was cleared for Javelin missile systems at an estimated $832 million. Cairo has requested up to 2,020 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, including 20 fly-to-buy missiles, and up to 200 Lightweight Command Launch Units. Kuwait was approved for Patriot missile repair and return services and related equipment, estimated at $400 million.

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The approvals come more than seven months into the Iran war, which began February 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. Iran retaliated with attacks on US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The announcement does not finalise any deal. Foreign military sales require State Department approval and congressional notification, but final contracts are not guaranteed, as terms can still be negotiated between the US government, the buyer and defence contractors.

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