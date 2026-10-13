/East Coast's first Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam seeks re-election: Why it matters

As countdown goes on for the 2026 United States midterm elections scheduled to be held on Nov 3, Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American elected to Congress from the US East Coast, is seeking a second term representing Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. The Democrat secured his party’s nomination unopposed and will face Republican nominee Dave Beckwith, a military veteran and former deputy assistant secretary of defence. Subramanyam’s re-election bid has brought into focus the growing political influence of Indian Americans and their aspirations for a greater role in US politics.

Who is Suhas Subramanyam?

Born on September 26, 1986, in Houston, Texas, to Indian immigrant parents who originally arrived in the US via Dulles Airport in 1979. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Tulane University—where his passion for public service was sparked while organising volunteers after Hurricane Katrina—and a Juris Doctor with honors from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He served as a technology and regulatory attorney, and was appointed as a White House technology policy advisor under President Barack Obama, addressing cybersecurity, government modernization, and artificial intelligence. He also served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2020 to 2024 and briefly in the Virginia Senate from 2024 to 2025. During his time in the General Assembly, he sponsored key legislation aimed at reducing healthcare, utility, and toll road costs. Succeeding former Representative Jennifer Wexton in VA-10, he serves on the House Committees for Oversight and Government Reform, Science, Space, and Technology, and Ethics. He is also the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs.

How he secured Democrat nomination?

Subramanyam had secured the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after running unopposed in the August 4 primary. Because he faced no challengers from within his own party by the filing deadline, the scheduled August 4, 2026 Democratic primary election for Virginia's 10th Congressional District was officially canceled. The district includes Loudoun, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, along with parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties, according to his congressional office.

Poll pitch this midterm

He will face Republican nominee Dave Beckwith in the November general election. Subramanyam has urged voters to back Democrats, accusing US President Donald Trump’s administration of raising costs and undermining healthcare, food assistance and the federal workforce. He continues to address persistent legislative issues affecting Indian professionals, such as steep green card backlogs and structural challenges surrounding the H-1B visa program. Following the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Ohio, he has explicitly called on bipartisan lawmakers to denounce rising anti-Indian hostility, hate speech, and discrimination. Subramanyam remains a member of the "Samosa Caucus"—the informal coalition of Indian-American lawmakers serving in the US Congress.

Alongside Subramanyam, Indian-American Congresspersons Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera are also seeking re-election, while Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller is seeking another term.

Suhas Subramanyam slams Trump

On Sep 28, Subramanyam urged Virginia voters to support Democratic candidates across the ballot in the upcoming election, saying Democrats can provide an alternative to the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration. In a video shared on X, Subramanyam said: “They took away people’s health care, they took away people’s food assistance, they raised costs over and over again, they rubber-stamped his tariffs,” Subramanyam said in the video. He said Democrats would “stand up to Donald Trump” and would advocate for federal workers, children with serious illnesses and communities. He also criticized Republicans, saying they had become “the party of Donald Trump now.”

Why is East Coast important?