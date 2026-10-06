Israel’s ambassador to India has hit out at some West Asian and Western media outlets for mischaracterising the Flydubai flight terror incident as an “altercation” between pilots, saying the incident was a reminder that “suicidal hatred” against his country can take many forms.



Reuven Azar made the remarks while commemorating three years since the 7 October 2023 terror attack by Hamas, which he described as “the most atrocious terrorist attack against our nation since the establishment of the State of Israel”.



“Last week we shared the frustration of seeing again disinformation campaigns and attempts of some West Asian and Western Media outlets to categorise the flydubai terrorist attack as an ‘altercation’,” he said. “These are the same outlets which are hasty to blame us for every accusation made by dubious elements until proven wrong, and many times even after being proven wrong.”

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The flight, FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Saudi Arabia on 30 September after the aircraft plunged thousands of feet. The co-pilot, identified as an Omani citizen, attacked the Indian captain with an emergency axe and tried to seize the controls. The United Arab Emirates’ attorney general has said the co-pilot attempted a “terrorist act”.



Azar credited the outcome to the Indian captain and passengers on board. “Only last week we witnessed a stark reminder that suicidal hatred against our state can come in many ways, and thanks to a brave Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar and brave Israeli passengers, we averted a 9/11 style mega terrorist attack,” he said.



Captain Machchhar, who was seriously injured, has said he opened the cockpit door while the aircraft was descending so that others could enter. Israeli passengers subdued the attacker; two people with flying experience helped stabilise the Boeing 737, which landed safely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the captain a “true hero” and said the intervention prevented “a 9/11 disaster”.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised him. About 170 to 180 people were on board.

Azar linked the incident to a wider argument about how the 7 October attacks are remembered.

“Unfortunately, the attempts to vilify Israel have been successful in many places around the world,” he said. “We are outnumbered in many circles by those who are succeeding in reversing reality and in erasing the undeniable reality of October 7th while ironically turning it into an indictment against Israel.”



He said Israel “was caught by surprise” on 7 October 2023. “It was one of the greatest intelligence and operational failures in our history,” when the terror attack “was launched by Hamas terrorists and their accomplices”.



Drawing a parallel with India, he said: “We know that here in India the vast majority of people understand exactly how we feel, because India has suffered dearly from decades of terrorist attacks. The Pahalgam massacre drove inspiration from October 7th.”



He stressed co-operation. “However, our friends here in India know the truth. And we will continue to work together hand in hand, Israelis and Indians, to defeat terrorism while cherishing our heritage, our democratic values”. Ambassadors of Argentina, Colombia, Sri Lanka and diplomats from some Western countries were present on the occasion.