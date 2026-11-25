After Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh said she wants to return to her country on 16 December, Bangladesh's Victory Day, security across several districts have been beefed up. Bangladesh has deployed 108 platoons of border paramilitary forces, including 56 Hasina's home district, Gopalganj.

The heightened security comes amid violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last several days surrounding Hasina's planned return.

Gopalganj, a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days. Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 BGB platoons, along with personnel of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), were deployed in the district last week, according to PTI.

The Bangladeshi government argues that Hasina's supporters can aggravate incidents of violence. Notably, Bangladesh's banned Awami League has called a countrywide shutdown for November 27 and 28.

According to the statement released by BGB, 18 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka, six in Narayanganj, 18 in Gazipur, two in Mymensingh, three in Chattogram and one in Cox's Bazar districts.

Hasina's December 16 plan

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following the student-led uprising that toppled her Awami League government. Her spokesperson told Reuters that she intends to return to Dhaka on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation from Pakistan. She has reportedly asked the Tarique Rahman-led government to arrange her travel from Delhi aboard the national airline.