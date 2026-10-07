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Japanese compete to be named fastest and deepest sleeper in unique contest

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 14:28 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 14:28 IST
Japanese compete to be named fastest and deepest sleeper in unique contest

People gathered in Japan to win a sleeping contest. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Japan's capital Tokyo, held a sleeping contest where participants had to sleep for 90 minutes. The winner was the one who fell asleep the fastest and the deepest and was awarded two million yen. 

A mattress company held a sleeping contest for the sleep-deprived citizens of the country where working hours range between 180 and 200 hours a week. The winner was whoever slept the fastest and deepest of all participants. Participants included self-described elite "competitive sleepers" who came to relax, nap and win two million yen (Rs 12 lakh).

Dubbed "Matt Race", the competition was held in Tokyo on Monday, where dozens tried to sleep for 90 minutes. The participants were fitted with sleep tracking devices and slept on comfortable mattresses for the duration of the competition. The conditions in the large room were apt for a good sleep, with the lights dimmed and some people clutching onto their stuffed toys.

Riichiro Nakama, creative director at organiser Koala Sleep Japan, the mattress company, said, "Japan is often described as a country suffering from sleep deprivation, and people here are very diligent."

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The monitors attached to their heads checked how quickly they fell asleep and how deep it was. "By turning it into an event like this, I think we can get people to sleep together, raise interest in sleep," Nakama said.

Japanese people get less sleep

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data for 2021 showed that Japanese people slept the least among the 38 member nations, with their sleep time being an average of seven hours 24 minutes a day. Japanese people work long hours, travel long hours and have an economy that depends on a busy nightlife, causing people to sleep fewer hours.

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The competition was won by Suimii, who said he would use the money for the moving costs. "I also want a bed like a princess's, so I think I'll buy that bed."

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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