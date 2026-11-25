The FBI had warned earlier this month that hackers are using ARTEX, an open-source AI tool, to automate cyberattacks. The tool is basically used for penetration testing to find the chinks in the armour that can be exploited by hackers, but is now being misused. FBI describes the tool as being "driven by AI language models that turn goals written in plain language into commands." In an alert on November 13, it said that "a variety of malicious cyber actors" have used ARTEX to automate multiple phases of an intrusion.

ARTEX author Autumn-27 took down the tool from GitHub



ARTEX makes it easy for AI agents to hack companies at superspeed. FBI said that the tool has been used to hack government, healthcare, telecommunications, legal, defence, financial services, and semiconductor sectors globally. Before the warning from the FBI, Autumn-27, the original author of ARTEX, removed the tool from GitHub in October and wrote, "It has come to my attention that the ARTEX tool has recently been misused by malicious actors to carry out cyberattacks. As the creator of ARTEX, I wish to make the following formal statement." The maker, who writes in Chinese, further clarified that they are not associated with these attacks and moved ARTEX into a closed-source model.

But ARTEX is still widely available



However, despite the warning and the removal, the problem is that ARTEX is still available for free because many people have already cloned it. They are also publishing versions of it. Besides, anyone who downloaded the original ARTEX also still has a copy saved locally. "The code is already copied everywhere, as the advisory notes; deleting this repository would remove the maintained version and its fixes, not the capability," a person with the handle Racem, hosting a version of ARTEX, told 404 Media.



Open source software like ARTEX are being used for years by companies and cybersecurity defenders to test how an attack might play out and what safety guards they need to have in place in order to prevent it. But real hackers also have access to them and use them to stage actual attacks. Those hosting the tool admit that the "harm the [FBI] advisory describes is real", Racem said, adding, "I’m not going to pretend the tool is harmless."