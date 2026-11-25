WhatsApp is finally introducing a feature users have wanted for years: the ability to schedule messages and media for later delivery. The new option allows users to choose a date and time for a message to be sent, with scheduling available up to two weeks in advance.

The feature could make it easier to plan birthday wishes, work updates, reminders and group announcements without relying on third-party apps or setting separate reminders. Scheduled messages are sent automatically, even if the sender is offline when the delivery time arrives.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has begun rolling out the feature gradually. However, it may not be available to every user yet.

How to schedule a WhatsApp message

The process is simple and does not require a separate application. First, open the individual or group chat where you want to send the message. Type your text or attach supported media. Instead of tapping the send button, press and hold it.

A scheduling option should appear, allowing you to select the date and time for delivery. Confirm your choice to schedule the message.

The available window ranges from around 10 minutes to two weeks ahead. Once scheduled, the message will be sent automatically at the selected time.

Which messages can you schedule?

WhatsApp's new feature supports text messages, links, photos and videos. Documents are not supported for now. Users can also review their pending messages in a dedicated scheduled messages section within the chat information screen. They can delete a scheduled message before it is delivered if they change their mind. Scheduled messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, according to reports on the rollout.

There is also a specific rule for group chats. Only people who were members of a group when the message was scheduled will receive it. Anyone who joins the group later will not get that previously scheduled message.

When will the feature reach your phone?

WhatsApp is enabling scheduled messages in phases, so availability may differ across accounts and devices.

The feature was first spotted among select Android beta users in October, followed by testing with iPhone beta users. WhatsApp also drew attention to the feature through a post on its official X account on November 25.