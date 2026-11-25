Mark Zuckerberg wants to take artificial intelligence beyond chatbots and give AI agents the ability to handle everyday tasks, including shopping, payments and potentially financial services. But the idea is already attracting regulatory scrutiny in the UK. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned technology companies and social media platforms that AI agents offering services such as financial advice, payment services or financial promotions could fall under financial regulations.

The warning came on November 24, shortly after Meta launched its Muse AI agent in the UK. The development highlights a growing question for the technology industry: who is responsible when an AI agent makes a financial decision or carries out a transaction on someone's behalf?

What can Meta’s Muse AI agent do?

Meta’s Muse is designed to do more than answer questions. Users can give it tasks and allow it to work across websites and connected services. It can help with activities such as booking travel, making online purchases, sending emails and chasing refunds. Meta says the agent seeks user approval before important actions, including sending an email or completing a purchase. According to Reuters, Muse can also help users renew car insurance. However, the UK version has important restrictions. Unlike its US counterpart, it will not initially access users’ bank account statements, investment holdings or mortgage information. It will also not provide personalised financial guidance or budgeting recommendations.

Meta has said it wants to connect Muse to UK banking services in the future, but will first engage with regulators and obtain any necessary licences. The company says the tool has recorded more than 10 million downloads since its US launch in September.

Why is the UK regulator concerned?

The FCA’s concern is that technology companies could begin offering financial services without meeting the requirements that apply to traditional financial firms.

The watchdog has made clear that describing a business as a technology provider does not automatically exempt it from financial regulation. If an AI agent provides regulated services, including financial advice, payment services or financial promotions, the company behind it may need FCA authorisation. The regulator has also urged firms to engage with supervisors early, as AI agents become capable of moving beyond providing information to initiating transactions and handling financial activities.

What does this mean for consumers?