Major spoilers ahead

Think your choices in GTA 6 only affect a few missions? They could decide whether Jason and Lucia survive, get arrested, separate or reunite. Grand Theft Auto VI has multiple story endings, with outcomes influenced by the couple’s relationship, criminal profiles, money saved and decisions during the final mission.

A guide published by PC Gamer has documented nine endings so far, although the total could increase as players discover more combinations. Here is how to unlock each one.

What decides your GTA 6 ending?

Four factors matter: Jason and Lucia’s relationship, their individual criminal profiles, the money in their shared savings and the choices made during the final mission.

The biggest decision comes during the confrontation with Mendez. Shooting him leads to the bridge storyline, while accepting his deal can unlock different outcomes.

All 9 GTA 6 endings and how to get them



1. No Surrender: Build a strong relationship, shoot Mendez and choose ‘No Surrender’ at the bridge. Both characters are killed by police.

2. No Surrender + $2 million: Save $2 million before starting Protective Custody, shoot Mendez and choose ‘No Surrender’. The couple die, but their son Tomas receives a better financial future.

3. Swim For It: Shoot Mendez, choose ‘Swim for it’ and then select ‘Exit’. Jason is arrested while Lucia escapes and later signs an immunity deal.

4. Swim For It + Don't Exit: Have a Violent, Psycho or Irredeemable criminal profile, shoot Mendez, choose ‘Swim for it’ and let the Exit prompt expire. Both characters die.

5. The Happiest Ending: Reach a 4/4 ‘Hot Together’ relationship, keep both criminal profiles at Professional, save $2 million, shoot Mendez and choose ‘Swim for it’ followed by ‘Exit’. Lucia later uses the savings to secure Jason’s release.

6. Stay Down: Have a poor relationship, shoot Mendez and choose ‘Stay down’ when Jason is shot. Lucia survives, but Jason dies.

7. Defend Jason: With a poor relationship, shoot Mendez and choose ‘Defend Jason’. The couple fight the police but are killed.

8. Jason Escapes: Have at least $500,000 saved, a poor relationship and choose to break up before Protective Custody. Do not shoot Mendez and accept his deal. Jason escapes while Lucia is arrested.

9. Make A Deal: Do not shoot Mendez and accept his offer when the prompt appears. The couple are taken to the swamp, where the credits suggest they are killed.

Is there a secret 10th GTA 6 ending?

Possibly. PC Gamer notes that players may not have discovered every combination of relationship levels, criminal profiles, savings and final-mission choices. The nine outcomes are therefore the endings documented in the guide, not necessarily a confirmed final total.