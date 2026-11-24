Apple did not launch the standard iPhone 18 alongside its premium models in September 2026. Instead, the company introduced the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable, the iPhone Duo. Now, fresh reports suggest the regular iPhone 18 could arrive as early as March 2027, with a new 2nm processor and more memory. The possible launch matters for buyers waiting for Apple's next standard model, particularly as iPhone prices in India have risen. However, Apple has not confirmed the launch date, specifications or price.

iPhone 18 launch: Why March 2027 looks likely

A report by South Korea's ETNews, published on November 18, says Apple's display suppliers are preparing for the next iPhone production cycle. LG Display is expected to begin mass-producing OLED panels in late December 2026, while Samsung Display is reportedly targeting January 2027. Both companies are expected to supply screens for the standard iPhone 18.

The report points to a possible March 2027 launch. Apple is reportedly prioritising its premium iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Duo for the second half of 2026, with standard and Air models following in the first half of next year. The iPhone 18 could arrive alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. However, the exact announcement and sale dates remain unknown.

2nm A20 chip and more RAM expected

One of the biggest expected upgrades is Apple's A20 processor, which is tipped to use TSMC's 2nm manufacturing technology. A smaller manufacturing process could improve performance and power efficiency, potentially helping battery life. However, claims of a specific 30 per cent reduction in power consumption should be treated cautiously.

There is also disagreement over RAM. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reportedly tipped 9GB, while another analyst, Jeff Pu, has suggested 12GB. Both would represent an increase over the iPhone 17's 8GB. More memory could help the phone handle demanding apps and on-device Apple Intelligence features.

Display, cameras and design: What could change?

The iPhone 18 is expected to retain a familiar design rather than receive a major makeover. Reports point towards a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although Apple has not confirmed these specifications.

Camera upgrades could be limited. The phone is tipped to retain a 48-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide sensor. A smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 modem have also appeared in reports, but their inclusion remains unconfirmed.

iPhone 18 price in India: Could it approach Rs 1 lakh?

Price could be a major concern for Indian buyers. The iPhone 17 launched at Rs 82,900 for its 256GB version, but Apple subsequently raised its price to Rs 99,900 in September 2026. That has fuelled speculation that the iPhone 18 could also approach the Rs 1 lakh mark. However, there is no confirmed India price or reliable launch-price estimate yet.