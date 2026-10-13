/SA vs AUS 1st Test: Steve Smith takes field on day 5 following concussion scare in Durban

In a massive boost to Australia’s slip cordon, Steve Smith took the field on the final day of the first Test in Durban after passing a concussion assessment. Smith had been struck on the helmet by an Anrich Nortje bouncer while batting in the second innings on Monday (Oct 12). Team doctors assessed Smith for concussion after Anrich Nortje’s brutal bouncer hit him on the head on his fourth delivery in Australia’s second innings.

Watch Smith train before the start of Day 5 -

The right-hander scored 27 off 41 balls before falling to off-spinner Simon Harmer.

Smith did not take the field at the start of South Africa’s second innings, with substitute fielder Michael Neser fielding in his place. However, on the fifth and final day of the Test, with the hosts chasing 421, Smith attained full fitness and returned to take the field, standing at his usual position in the slips.

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On day three, Smith made headlines for his slip catching not once but twice, and both were off Nathan Lyon. Lyon first accounted for South African captain Temba Bavuma, who reverse-swept the off-spinner, only for Smith, standing in first slip, to anticipate it by moving to his right and successfully grab it.

Soon after, he caught a brilliant diving catch at second slip off Pat Cummins to dismiss David Bedingham, and with that, surpassed Joe Root to become the most successful fielder in Tests.

However, the second catch off Lyon that made headlines was taken similarly to dismiss keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne on 13. Like Bavuma, Verreynne also played a reverse sweep shot to Lyon, only for Smith to pluck a blinder, leaving everyone stunned.

Usually a brilliant catcher, Smith picked up four catches in the first innings to sit at 223 Test catches and counting.