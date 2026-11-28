Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was out on a six-ball duck in India’s first innings against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test in Christchurch, scripting an unwanted World Test Championship (WTC) record. Jaiswal was undone by an unplayable delivery from Kiwi quick Matt Henry that broke the top of his off stump, leaving India 0/1 inside the first over on Day 2 at Hagley Oval.

WATCH Jaiswal's WICKET -

Jaiswal, meanwhile, has surpassed Virat Kohli for most ducks recorded by an Indian batter in WTC. While Kohli had been dismissed for zero seven times during this competition, Jaiswal has now been dismissed for a duck eight times, leading an unwanted chart. Former number three Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a duck six times, sitting in third place.

Most Ducks by Indian Batters in WTC –

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 8 Times*

Virat Kohli – 7 Times

Cheteshwar Pujara – 6 Times

Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant 85 in the first Test in Wellington, failed to add a run to his tally in the second Test, with India suffering a batting collapse late on Day 2. Replying to New Zealand’s 356, India lost Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal for 21 in the eighth over. The left-handed batter Padikkal smashed a six and a four during his brief stay before Kyle Jamieson’s peach resulted in his dismissal.



Indian captain Shubman Gill was the next to depart for 17 off 29 balls, hitting three fours, with the lanky quick Jamieson picking his second of the day.



Trending Stories

Rishabh Pant and Jaiswal’s opening partner KL Rahul added 37 for the fourth wicket before Jacob Duffy removed the pair quickly to put India on the back foot. While Pant’s reckless shot selection led to his dismissal, Rahul found the middle of the bat and Devon Conway at point to walk back for a gritty 25 off 80 balls.



Nathan Smith then dismissed all-rounder Washington Sundar on the last ball of the day for 10 off 60 balls, leaving India reeling at 116/6 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by 240 runs.

