Former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has come down hard on India’s fielding, which he says has almost cost them a spot in next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final. While batting and bowling remain paramount, Karthik noted that India have lacked intensity and sharpness in the field throughout the ongoing New Zealand tour. He lamented their failure to grab crucial chances during the second Test in Christchurch as a major reason for their precarious position in this match.



As New Zealand made the most of India’s missed chances during this series, especially in the ongoing Test at Hagley Oval, the hosts lead India by 243 runs with seven wickets remaining. They sit in the driver’s seat, and should they build on the momentum and win this match, New Zealand will more or less end India’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 WTC Final.

With KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Gurnoor Brar dropping crucial catches, Karthik reflected on India’s fielding, saying, “It is definitely not really acceptable at this level.”



“They are also human and tend to make mistakes. But when mistakes are repeated, that is when you should find out whether there is a pattern to it and can that be addressed, and should that be addressed?” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

How can India Chase WTC Glory?

India are far from being in a position to qualify for their third WTC Final, and poor fielding needs to be held accountable.



“If India want to have dreams of chasing the World Test Championship title, it can’t just be batting and bowling. There needs to be a shift in the way they field as well. You need hunters, you need people with attitude, who are willing to put their body on the line, even in the 100th or 120th over,” Karthik added.



Karthik said even though India’s fielding has improved by leaps and bounds with the introduction of advanced infrastructure over the years, dropping regulation chances can no longer be excused.

