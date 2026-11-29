India’s poster boy with the bat in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, Dhruv Jurel, continues to garner attention and praise from all quarters for his gritty 88 in the first innings. It helped India revive from 116/6 at stumps on Day 2. With the visitors adding 130 more to their total before being dismissed for 246 in reply to NZ’s 356, Jurel stood tall and batted mostly with the tail early on Day 3. He forged crucial stands with Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar and bailed India out of trouble.



While he added 46 for the eighth wicket with Akash Deep, who was later ruled out of the match with a concussion as Prasidh Krishna replaced him in the playing XI, Jurel and Brar stitched a 64-run stand for the ninth wicket.



His innings at Hagley Oval is the third time since his Test debut in 2024 that Jurel has scored 50 or more while batting with a No. 9 or lower-order batter in a Test innings, making him the only player to do so during this period.

Speaking at length on his tactics of bringing the best out of the tail, especially during the second Test, Jurel noted, “With [the] tail, I just follow one thing - whenever any tail-ender comes in, I just try to give him some confidence that you can bat, just bat as long as you can. I just don't give him a target that we have to play a session or something. Just watch the ball and just play.”



“As we all know, the bowlers don’t like to defend too much,” Jurel said after the day's play. “[Their thought process is] ‘If I get the ball, I'm going to hit bonkers.’ Apart from that, it's very important to just give tail-enders a pill of calmness that ‘you can do it, just play ball by ball, you're looking in great shape.’ You have to give them some sort of confidence so they can chip in [with] some little partnerships.”



“Whenever a tail-ender came in to bat, I just told him, ‘When you bowl to the tail, how do you feel? Think of that and play as long as you can,'” Jurel added.



Meanwhile, in his last five Test innings, including three in Sri Lanka and two thus far on this New Zealand tour, Jurel has amassed scores of 51, 7, 115*, 78 and 88, completing fifties in four of them.

