/Crisis continues in Pakistan cricket, former captain Shahid Afridi urges Mohsin Naqvi to step down from PCB role

The crisis in Pakistan cricket is once again in the spotlight as former captain Shahid Afridi has urged Mohsin Naqvi to step down from his role as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board. In a broad statement given to the Pakistani media, Afridi has urged Naqvi to relinquish the PCB top office while he also handles the Interior Minister in the Pakistani government. The call comes days after Naqvi has been in the spotlight for refusing to hand India their Asia Cup 2025 trophy and winners' medals.

Afridi urges Naqvi to relinquish PCB office

"My request or advice to Naqvi Saheb is that these are two very important posts, and they are big jobs that need time," Afridi was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"PCB is totally different from the Interior Ministry, so it must be kept separate. It would be a big decision and should be taken as soon as possible. Pakistan cricket needs special attention and time Naqvi cannot rely totally on advisers. These advisers are taking him nowhere and he himself says that he doesn't know much about cricket. He needs to appoint good and competent advisers who know about the game," Afridi added.

Currently, Naqvi is heading three top posts – he is the head of the PCB as well as the Interior Minister in Shehbaz Sharif's government. Naqvi also succeeded Jay Shah as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and was due to hand India the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, which they won by defeating his own nation. However, he refused to hand it over to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav as no trophy presentation took place after the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a complaint to the ICC and will demand an explanation for the behavior during the annual meet in November.