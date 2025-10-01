/Women's World Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach Sarwar Imran suffers brain stroke ahead of opener against Pakistan

Bangladesh women's team head coach Sarwar Imran suffered a minor brain stroke during practice on Monday (Sep 29) in Colombo. Bangladesh are in Colombo for the Women's World Cup 2025 where they start the campaign on Thursday (Oct 2) against Pakistan Women. Imran is expected to join the team before the Pakistan match after being asked to rest. Imran took over the responsibility as the head coach earlier this year when Hasan Tillakaratne quit the job. He has also served as the head coach of the Bangladesh men's team in 2000 when the Asian team played its first Test match.

According to Bangladesh women's team manager SM Golam Faiyaz, Imran felt a bit dizzy a couple of days ago, but now is in stable condition. He confirmed the news of stroke to cricket news website ESPNCricinfo. "(Sarwar) Imran sir was feeling dizzy a couple of days ago, and it continued on Monday. We took him to the hospital where the doctors detected he had a minor brain stroke," said Faiyaz. "We asked sir to rest today," Faiyaz said. "He is hopeful of going to the ground with us tomorrow (Wednesday)," he further added.

