Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka breaks IND vs PAK attendance record to set new high

India women started their Women's World Cup (WWC) 2025 campaign with a comfortable 59-run win against Sri Lanka women on Sep 30, despite a rain delay and a few batting hiccups. The match, played at Guwahati, also set a new record for the most attendance in a Women's World Cup group stage match, T20I or ODI. The previous record for the highest attendance in a Women's World Cup match was set during India vs Pakistan group A match in Dubai during T20 World Cup 2024.

IND-W vs SL-W set new attendance record

The WWC 2025 opening match between India vs Sri Lanka saw 22,843 come to the stadium and show their support for the game - a record for any group stage fixture in the Women's World Cup across formats. The previous record was set during India-W vs Pak-W in T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai when 15,935 fans came to the ground. The numbers were shared by the ICC post the match on Tuesday.

The latest Women's World Cup is the 14th edition of the marquee tournament and has already set new records in terms of prize money with an approximate hike of nearly 400 per cent.

Record prize money up for grabs in Women's World Cup 2025