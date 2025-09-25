India ODI captain Rohit stuns fans and critics with 10,000 grams weight loss ahead of upcoming Australia tour

Rohit, in a fitting response to critics questioning his fitness, has shed 10 kg weight as shared by former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in a social media post.
India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness has been an intense topic of discussion in the last couple of years. The Mumbai-based batter, who no longer plays T20Is or Tests for India, has turned it around in a stunning manner. Rohit last played for India in Champions Trophy in March earlier this year which India won under his captaincy. The Hitman since has retired from Tests and didn't play on India tour of England. He's next expected to play on India's white-ball tour of Australia where he'll be leading the ODI team.
The Indian ODI skipper was out of competitive cricket since IPL 2025 and people started questioning his match fitness. The recently announced Bronco fitness test by the BCCI also pushed fans to ask if Rohit will be able to clear it.
The Hitman, in a fitting response, has shed 10 kg weight as shared by former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in a social media post. Nayar, in his post, is standing by Rohit's side and wrote 10,000 grams as caption in a reference to the weight loss done by the India skipper. Have a look at the post below:
Ever since Rohit announced retirement from Test earlier this year, following his retirement from T20Is last year after India's world cup win, there's been speculation around his future in the Indian team. The ODI World Cup is still two years away and by deciding to continue to play 50-over cricket, Rohit has indicated willingness to play another World Cup - and may be end it on a winning note after losing the final in the last ODI World Cup against Australia in 2023 at home. His participation, however, will be based on match-fitness and BCCI discretion come 2027 ODI World Cup.