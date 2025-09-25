/BCCI files complaint against Pak cricketers Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan for 'gun and airplane' gestures in Super 4 match vs India

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has become a battleground of tensions between India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals have played to matches and both of them saw more off field controversies than on the ground. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now has filed a complaint with the ICC against Pak cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their gestures during the Super Four stage match on Sunday (Sep 21). In response, the PCB has lodged has protest with the apex body against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his comments on India's Pahalgam terror attack response which he made after first match on Sep 14.

BCCI officially complains to ICC against Rauf, Farhan

The BCCI has submitted the complain against Rauf and Farhan for their gestures in the Super Four match against India. Rauf had gestures 6-0 in reference to Pak's unfounded claim against downing Indian jets during exchange of hostilities in May earlier this year.

Farhan, on the other hand, had done mocked gun shot firing using his bat post reaching his 50 in the same match. The ICC is in receipt of BCCI's complain, reported news agency PTI. The BCCI has also submitted video evidence to back their complaint as well. The duo are expected to appear before ICC Elite Panel referee Richie Richardson for a hearing if they deny the claims.

PCB files protest against Surya