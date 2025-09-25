/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: India enter final with comprehensive win over Bangladesh; Sri Lanka out

India entered the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after they beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super Four clash on Wednesday (Sep 24). Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, India got the better of Bangladesh despite a batting collapse as the Men in Blue are now a step away from defending their title. As things stand, India will now face the winners of the Bangladesh-Pakistan clash, which takes place on Thursday.

What happened in the match?

Having scored 74 against Pakistan, Abhishek continued to excel on Wednesday as he took the attack against Bangladesh. His 75-run innings included 5 sixes and 6 fours as he scored at a rate of 202. His fifty was scored in mere 25 balls and together with Gill, he stitched a partnership of 77 runs for the first wicket. The pair had earlier put together 105 runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan on Sunday in the first Super Four clash.

However, Abhishek was unfortunate to have been run out on the first ball of the 12th over after a poor call saw the end of his innings. His wicket also saw the collapse of the Indian batting innings as the Men in Blue slumped to a poor second half.

At the break, India closed their innings at 168/6 in 20 overs with Abhishek top scoring. Hardik Pandya was the second-highest scorer with 38 off 29 and Gill scored 29 before the duo was dismissed.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss as deputy skipper Jaker Ali decided to bowl first. Litton Das was ruled out after a back injury, with Bangladesh set to face Pakistan on Thursday. The Tigers played a second-string squad with an eye on the Pakistan game.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Super Four Stage

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.357 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.226 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.969 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.590