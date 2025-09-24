/Asia Cup 2025: Mustafizur Rahman scripts history, becomes first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve THIS feat

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Bangladesh's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in the history books when he scalped the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during India's innings on Wednesday (Sep 24). Rahman, who has been Bangladesh's consistent performer, also surpasses Shakib al Hasan in another elite list. His exploits, combined with other key bowlers, saw India restricted to 169/6 in 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman scripts history

During the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, Rahman scripted history as he became the first bowler from his country to achieve 150 wickets in T20Is. He also surpassed his former teammate Shakib-al-Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for Bangladesh. Currently, he holds the third position in list for most wickets in T20Is. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan still leads the chart with 173 wickets, followed by New Zealand's Tim Southee with 164 wickets.