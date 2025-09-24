Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asia Cup 2025: Mustafizur Rahman scripts history, becomes first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve THIS feat

Asia Cup 2025: Mustafizur Rahman scripts history, becomes first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve THIS feat

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 22:43 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 23:14 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Mustafizur Rahman scripts history, becomes first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve THIS feat

Mustafizur Rahman Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Star Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman has unlocked another achievement in T20I cricket after he scalped the wicket of Hardik Pandya during India's innings in the Asia Cup 2025.

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Bangladesh's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in the history books when he scalped the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during India's innings on Wednesday (Sep 24). Rahman, who has been Bangladesh's consistent performer, also surpasses Shakib al Hasan in another elite list. His exploits, combined with other key bowlers, saw India restricted to 169/6 in 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman scripts history

During the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, Rahman scripted history as he became the first bowler from his country to achieve 150 wickets in T20Is. He also surpassed his former teammate Shakib-al-Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for Bangladesh. Currently, he holds the third position in list for most wickets in T20Is. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan still leads the chart with 173 wickets, followed by New Zealand's Tim Southee with 164 wickets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 173 wickets in 103 matches
  • Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets in 126 matches
  • Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 150 wickets in 118* matches
  • Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 150 wickets 126 matches

Trending Stories

Bangladeshi bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

  • Mustafizur Rahman - 150 wickets in 118* matches
  • Shakib-al-Hasan - 149 wickets in 129 matches
  • Taskin Ahmed - 99 wickets in 81 matches
  • Mahedi Hasan - 61 wickets in 66 matches
  • Shoriful Islam - 58 wickets in 54 matches

Bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in T20Is

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 92 matches
  • Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 118 matches
  • Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 118 matches
  • Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 126 matches

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

Trending Topics