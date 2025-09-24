/Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma continues impressive run, slams back-to-back fifties

India’s Abhishek Sharma continued to impress in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he scored back-to-back fifties, including a 75-run knock against Bangladesh on Wednesday (Sep 24). Playing at Dubai International Stadium in the Super Four contest, Abhishek and Shubman Gill got India off to a good start as the duo continued to excel. Despite the good start, Abhishek failed to capitalise as he was dismissed before completing his ton.

Abhishek impresses again

Having scored 74 against Pakistan, Abhishek continued to excel on Wednesday as he took the attack against Bangladesh. His 75-run innings included 5 sixes and 6 fours as he scored at a rate of 202. His fifty was scored in mere 25 balls and together with Gill, he stitched a partnership of 77 runs for the first wicket. The pair had earlier put together 105 runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan on Sunday in the first Super Four clash.

However, Abhishek was unfortunate to have been run out on the first ball of the 12th over after a poor call saw the end of his innings.

At the break, India closed their innings at 168/6 in 20 overs with Abhishek top scoring. Hardik Pandya was the second-highest scorer with 38 off 29 and Gill scored 29 before the duo was dismissed.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss as deputy skipper Jaker Ali decided to bowl first. Litton Das was ruled out after a back injury, with Bangladesh set to face Pakistan on Thursday. The Tigers played a second-string squad with an eye on the Pakistan game.