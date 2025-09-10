India bowlers brought thunder down the ground and left carnage with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the mastermind. The UAE batters were left bamboozled as they folded on 57, the second lowest in the history of the T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday.
India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025, Highlights: India made a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign as they beat hosts UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (Sep 10). Led by the impressive figures of Kuldeep Yadav 7/4 and other bowling stars, India bowled out UAE for 57 and chased the target in 4.3 overs.
India bowlers brought thunder down the ground and left carnage with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the mastermind. The UAE batters were left bamboozled as they folded on 57, the second lowest in the history of the T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube maintained his economical nature with his scrambled seam and scalped 3/4 to leave mayhem in Dubai. UAE bundled out on 57, the second lowest in the tournament behind Hong Kong's 38 against Pakistan in 2022.
India reaped rewards after the 15-successive toss losing jinx ended, and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field. The dry surface with some cracks and a layer of grass was the ideal platform for Kuldeep to enchant the spectators.
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah opened India's pace attack against the Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem, who adopted a fearless approach that came with a mixed bag of results. Sharafu edged the ball past the lone slip to pick up the first four, and topped it up by swiftly cutting the ball to find the fence for the second time.
United Arab Emirates (20 ovs maximum)
India (T: 58 runs from 20 ovs)
Did not bat:
United Arab Emirates (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Alishan Sharafu
|b Bumrah
|22
|17
|16
|3
|1
|129.41
|Muhammad Waseem (c)
|lbw b Kuldeep Yadav
|19
|22
|37
|3
|0
|86.36
|Muhammad Zohaib
|c Kuldeep Yadav b Varun
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|40.00
|Rahul Chopra †
|c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav
|3
|7
|12
|0
|0
|42.85
|Asif Khan
|c †Samson b Dube
|2
|7
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Harshit Kaushik
|b Kuldeep Yadav
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Dhruv Parashar
|lbw b Dube
|1
|7
|19
|0
|0
|14.28
|Simranjeet Singh
|lbw b Patel
|1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|20.00
|Haider Ali
|c †Samson b Kuldeep Yadav
|1
|2
|13
|0
|0
|50.00
|Junaid Siddique
|c Yadav b Dube
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Muhammad Rohid
|not out
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|(w 2)
|2
|Total
|13.1 Ov (RR: 4.32)
|57
|Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Alishan Sharafu, 3.4 ov), 2-29 (Muhammad Zohaib, 4.4 ov), 3-47 (Rahul Chopra, 8.1 ov), 4-48 (Muhammad Waseem, 8.4 ov), 5-50 (Harshit Kaushik, 8.6 ov), 6-51 (Asif Khan, 10.3 ov), 7-52 (Simranjeet Singh, 11.2 ov), 8-54 (Dhruv Parashar, 12.1 ov), 9-55 (Junaid Siddique, 12.4 ov), 10-57 (Haider Ali, 13.1 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Axar Patel
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4.33
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Varun Chakravarthy
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2.00
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2.1
|0
|7
|4
|3.23
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shivam Dube
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2.00
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
India (T: 58 runs from 20 ovs)
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abhishek Sharma
|c Haider Ali b Junaid Siddique
|30
|16
|18
|2
|3
|187.50
|Shubman Gill
|not out
|20
|9
|22
|2
|1
|222.22
|Suryakumar Yadav (c)
|not out
|7
|2
|3
|0
|1
|350.00
|Extras
|(w 3)
|3
|Total
|4.3 Ov (RR: 13.33)
|60/1
Did not bat:
Tilak Varma,
Sanju Samson †,
Shivam Dube,
Hardik Pandya,
Axar Patel,
Kuldeep Yadav,
Varun Chakravarthy,
Jasprit Bumrah
|Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Abhishek Sharma, 3.5 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Haider Ali
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Muhammad Rohid
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dhruv Parashar
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Junaid Siddique
|1
|0
|16
|1
|16.00
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Simranjeet Singh
|0.3
|0
|6
|0
|12.00
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
India made a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign as they beat hosts UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (Sep 10).
FINAL SCORE: UAE 57 (13.1)
IND 60/1 (4.3)
India won by 9 wkts
India are off to a cracking start as the champions started their innings with a six. They mean business today at the Dubai International Stadium.
LIVE SCORE: IND 10/0 (1) CRR: 10 REQ: 2.53
India need 48 runs
Well Suryakumar Yadav and Co will look to announce themselves in style as they need only 58 runs to win the Asia Cup 2025 opener.
Kuldeep finishes with 4, UAE 57 all-out. UAE lost all 10 wickets in the span of just 31 runs. It is the lowest score for UAE in Asia Cup history.
Axar Patel back into the attack. He appeals for LBW after Simranjeet misses a sweep shot. Finger goes up.
Simranjeet Singh lbw b Axar 1(5 balls)
Shivam Dube gets a wicket now. Thick edge off Asif Khan's blade and caught behind by Sanju Samson.
Asif Khan c Samson b Shivam Dube 2(7 balls)
UAE 52/6 in 11 overs
UAE go 5 down! It's Harshit Kaushik who has to walk back. Three wickets in one over for Kuldeep.
UAE 50/5 in 9 overs
Indian bowlers dominate the Powerplay, as UAE struggles to find rhythm in the first six overs. However, Waseem ends the sixth over and the Powerplay with back-to-back fours.
Zohaib looks to slog across the line and gets a thick edge, Kuldeep completes the catch. UAE two down.
Muhammed Zohaib c Kuldeep Yadav b Varun Chakravarthy 2 (5balls)
A perfect yorker from India's Jasprit Bumrah gets the breakthrough, simply unplayable and UAE's Sharafu is gone.
Alishan Sharafu b Jasprit Bumrah 22 (17 balls)
The two UAE openers are out in the middle. Captain Muhammad Waseem opens with Alishan Sharafu. Hardik Pandya is taking the new ball for India. Good cover drive by Waseem to start the innings. 10 runs from the first over.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
“We are flexible to do both but we’ll bowl first looking at the humidity and possibility of dew later on,” Surya says.
According to reports, Sanju Samson is likely to miss out in favour of Jitesh Sharma. It is also reported that Tilak Varma will be playing at No.3 position for India.
Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.
UAE Predicted Playing 11: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
India Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live telecast in UAE?
The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on CricLife and CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.
Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live-streamed in UAE?
The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on StarzPlay.
What time will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match start in UAE?
The India vs UAE match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, starting at 6:30 PM UAE time.
This match marks a new chapter for Indian cricket as the team enters its first major tournament without modern greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live telecast in India?
The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on Sony Ten Sports.
Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live-streamed in India?
The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
What time will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match start in India?
The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
India and UAE do not play against each other very often. In fact, they last faced each other nine years ago and India, expectedly, was the winner. Ahead of their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match. Here's all you need to know from weather to their last match.
The Dubai International Stadium has historically supported batters like all the other sub-continent pitches. Spinner are expected to play a crucial role as well and UAE would be hoping to take home ground advantage in clash against mighty Indians.
He once bowled to 12-year-old Shubman Gill in the nets at PCA Stadium in Mohali. He found himself stuck in UAE during April 2021 Covid lockdown and his life a took a turn for good from there on.
With Gill coming in the team, Sanju Samson's place as opener was put in question. Samson now finds himself in fight for the place of wicketkeeper with Jitesh Sharma. India skipper Suryakumar was also asked the same question a recent Asia Cup press conference.
India enters this contest as defending champions and one of the favourites to win the tournament, while the UAE will look to put up a strong fight in their home conditions. While India is clearly the stronger team on paper, cricket, especially T20 cricket, is a game full of surprises. Momentum can shift in a single over, and even one good performance can change the outcome…