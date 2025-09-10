India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025, Highlights: India made a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign as they beat hosts UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (Sep 10). Led by the impressive figures of Kuldeep Yadav 7/4 and other bowling stars, India bowled out UAE for 57 and chased the target in 4.3 overs.

India bowlers brought thunder down the ground and left carnage with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the mastermind. The UAE batters were left bamboozled as they folded on 57, the second lowest in the history of the T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube maintained his economical nature with his scrambled seam and scalped 3/4 to leave mayhem in Dubai. UAE bundled out on 57, the second lowest in the tournament behind Hong Kong's 38 against Pakistan in 2022.

India reaped rewards after the 15-successive toss losing jinx ended, and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field. The dry surface with some cracks and a layer of grass was the ideal platform for Kuldeep to enchant the spectators.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah opened India's pace attack against the Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem, who adopted a fearless approach that came with a mixed bag of results. Sharafu edged the ball past the lone slip to pick up the first four, and topped it up by swiftly cutting the ball to find the fence for the second time.

