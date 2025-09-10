/India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Samson or Jitesh? Skipper Suryakumar reveals who'll be part of playing XI

The selection of Shubman Gill in India's T20I team as vice-captain meant that the batter is being groomed for taking over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav in future. Gill's selection as deputy captain also meant he's going to be an automatic pick in India's playing XI during Asia Cup 2025 matches. With Gill coming in the team, Sanju Samson's place as opener was put in question. Samson now finds himself in fight for the place of wicketkeeper with Jitesh Sharma. India skipper Suryakumar was also asked the same question a recent Asia Cup press conference.

Surya answers Samson vs Jitesh question

Answering to the question on who will India pick in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE, Surya said: "We are taking good care of Samson. We'll make the right call (between Samson and Jitesh) when the time comes." Samson was one of the openers roped along with youngster Abhishek Sharma as India entered the new era after winning T20 World Cup 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja after T20 World Cup 2024 opened up a few places in the Indian T20I team. SKY was named the captain the team selection since has indicated that India are going with aggressive brand of cricket - hence giving chances to players who proved themselves in the domestic circuit as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Samson vs Jitesh - who win race as batter and wicketkeeper?

Samson has played 42 matches for India since making his debut a decade ago in 2015. He has 861 runs to his name with three hundreds and two fifties at a strike rate of 152. Behind the stumps, 30-year-old Samson has 17 catches and six stumpings to his name.