Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 10:30 IST
India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head record and Dubai ground stats

India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Match preview, head-to-head, pitch report, weather and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Defending champions India will begin their title defence in the Asia Cup with their opening game against the hosts United Arab Emirates, in Dubai. This clash marks the start of a new era for India under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.

India will commence their Asia Cup campaign with the opening game against UAE on Wednesday,(Sep 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. This is India’s first major assignment without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav has been given the task to lead India, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside young southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav will play a key role in the spin department during the middle overs. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

India vs UAE: Head-to-Head

India and the UAE have only played once before in T20 internationals. That meeting came during the 2016 Asia Cup in Dhaka, where India registered a comfortable win by nine wickets.

Recent Results in Dubai (Last 5 Matches)

  1. India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets – Aug 28, 2022
  2. India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs – Aug 31, 2022
  3. Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets – Sep 4, 2022
  4. Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets – Sep 6, 2022
  5. India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs – Sep 8, 2022

Ground Stats – Dubai International Stadium

  1. Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (Sep 8, 2022)
  2. Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (Oct 23, 2021)
  3. Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (Sep 8, 2022)
  4. Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (Dec 21, 2024)

Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It helps fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

