/India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head record and Dubai ground stats

Defending champions India will begin their title defence in the Asia Cup with their opening game against the hosts United Arab Emirates, in Dubai. This clash marks the start of a new era for India under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.
India will commence their Asia Cup campaign with the opening game against UAE on Wednesday,(Sep 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. This is India’s first major assignment without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav has been given the task to lead India, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside young southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav will play a key role in the spin department during the middle overs. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.
India and the UAE have only played once before in T20 internationals. That meeting came during the 2016 Asia Cup in Dhaka, where India registered a comfortable win by nine wickets.
The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It helps fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.