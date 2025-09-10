/India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head record and Dubai ground stats

India will commence their Asia Cup campaign with the opening game against UAE on Wednesday,(Sep 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. This is India’s first major assignment without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav has been given the task to lead India, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside young southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav will play a key role in the spin department during the middle overs. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.