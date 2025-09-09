India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, live streaming: When and where to watch in India and UAE

India is set to begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the hosts, UAE, on Wednesday (Sep 10), at the Dubai International Stadium. This match marks a new chapter for Indian cricket as the team enters its first major tournament without modern greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India’s Fresh Start in Asia Cup 2025

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to start strong against the UAE. The unorthodox batter brings fearless intent to the captaincy role, while vice-captain Shubman Gill might be the potential opener along with Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, whereas Kuldeep Yadav will handle the spin duties in the middle overs. The Men in Blue remain one of the tournament favourites with a well-balanced squad mixing experience and youth.

Live Streaming and Broadcasting - India

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live telecast in India?

The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on Sony Ten Sports.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live-streamed in India?

The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

What time will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match start in India?

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming and Broadcasting - UAE

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live telecast in UAE?

The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on CricLife and CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be live-streamed in UAE?

The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on StarzPlay.

What time will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match start in UAE?