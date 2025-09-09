India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, live streaming: When and where to watch in India and UAE

India will play their first match in the Asia Cup 2025 against UAE. This is the first major global tournament without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India is set to begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the hosts, UAE, on Wednesday (Sep 10), at the Dubai International Stadium. This match marks a new chapter for Indian cricket as the team enters its first major tournament without modern greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to start strong against the UAE. The unorthodox batter brings fearless intent to the captaincy role, while vice-captain Shubman Gill might be the potential opener along with Abhishek Sharma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, whereas Kuldeep Yadav will handle the spin duties in the middle overs. The Men in Blue remain one of the tournament favourites with a well-balanced squad mixing experience and youth.
The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on Sony Ten Sports.
The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
The India vs UAE match will be live telecast on CricLife and CricLife MAX via eLife TV and Switch TV.
The India vs UAE match will be live-streamed on StarzPlay.
The India vs UAE match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, starting at 6:30 PM UAE time.