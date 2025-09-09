/Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match today - Head-to-head, weather report, pitch conditions and more

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This tournament will be played in the T20I format as teams prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. Eight teams are participating this year, divided into two groups of four teams each. Let's take a look at the statistics before the opening clash of the continental tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have met five times in T20I matches. Afghanistan have won three of those games, while Hong Kong have won two. Their last clash was at the 2016 T20 World Cup in Nagpur, where Afghanistan won by four wickets.

Team Form

Afghanistan recently lost the UAE Tri-Series final to Pakistan by 75 runs. Their batting lineup struggled, but their star bowler, Rashid Khan, showed his skill. Key players like Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mohammad Nabi will be important for Afghanistan in this match.

Hong Kong earned its spot in the Asia Cup by performing well in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. This will be their third time in the tournament, and they will look to start strong against Afghanistan.

Weather Conditions

The match in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures around 36°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. Humidity will be near 50 percent, and the skies will be partly cloudy. There is no rain expected during the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium usually favors the batters, especially at the start. However, bowlers, especially spinners and those who bowl slower balls, can also make a difference as the game goes on. In fact, in the last five matches here, four teams have won while chasing the target.

Ground Stats

Highest T20I score here: 225/7 by Ireland vs. Afghanistan (2013) Lowest T20I score: 66/9 by Nigeria vs. Ireland (2019) Biggest win: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs (2021) Smallest win: Ireland beat Canada by two runs (2013)

