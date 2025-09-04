/Top 5 highest individual scores in Asia Cup T20I – Babar ranks second, but not from Pakistan

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, meet the five highest individual scorers in Asia Cup T20I history. The list also features batters from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai during the 2022 Asia Cup. It remains the highest individual score in T20 Asia Cup history and marked Kohli’s long-awaited return to top form.
Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat hit 122 runs off just 60 balls against Oman in Fatullah in 2016. His attacking knock, with nine fours and seven sixes, saw him hit one of the finest innings seen in the Asia Cup T20 format.
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quick 84 runs from 45 balls against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in the 2022 Asia Cup. His innings, packed with big sixes, gave Afghanistan a strong start in a crucial match.
Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma struck 83 runs off 55 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2016. His controlled yet aggressive innings helped India post a competitive total of 166 in the first innings.
Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman made 80 runs from 54 balls against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2016. His fluent innings, with ten boundaries, stood out in a pressure game