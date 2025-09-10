/Asia Cup 2025 – Who will win between India and UAE: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and the United Arab Emirates are all set to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 10). This is the opening match for both teams in this continental tournament. India enters this contest as defending champions and one of the favourites to win the tournament, while the UAE will look to put up a strong fight in their home conditions.

5 players to watch in India vs UAE match

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While India is clearly the stronger team on paper, cricket, especially T20 cricket, is a game full of surprises. Momentum can shift in a single over, and even one good performance can change the outcome. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five players who could play key roles in this match.

1. Abhishek Sharma (India)

The young left-handed opener brings an aggressive mindset to the top order. He can take the attack to the bowlers' right from the start and put the team in a strong position early.

2. Shubman Gill (India)

Gill plays the anchor’s role in the T20I format. He holds the innings together and allows aggressive batters to play freely around him, making him a vital part of the lineup.

3. Hardik Pandya (India)

Hardik is a match-winner with both bat and ball. Known for his power-hitting and finishing skills, he also contributes with key overs in the middle.

4. Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

UAE’s most dangerous batter, Waseem, has over 2,900 T20I runs and three centuries. He has the power to trouble even the best bowling attacks.

5. Asif Khan (UAE)

A consistent middle-order batter for the UAE, Asif Khan can anchor the innings or accelerate when needed. He has scored six half-centuries in T20Is so far.

Asia Cup 2025, India vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction