/Asia Cup 2025: 'Our job is to play cricket,' says Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi on Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's gestures vs India

The India vs Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup 2025 match saw Pak pacer Haris Rauf gesturing 6-0 in reference to his country's unproven claim regarding downing Indian fighter jets during the three-day conflict in May earlier this year. Another gesture by batter Sahibzada Farhan, who decided to use the bat as an AK-47 and mockingly fired bullets after reaching 50, was also the one that was ciriticised by the cricket fraternity all around the world. Pak pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has now spoken about his teammates' actions.

Shaheen Afridi speaks on Haris Rauf-Sahibzada Farhan gestures during India match

Speaking ahead of Pakistan's Super Four match against Bangladesh, Afridi acknowledged that "our job is to play cricket."

"Honestly, everyone has the right to express the way they want to. Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the tri-nation Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we, God willing, as a team, are doing our best," he further said.

The match saw some heated moments between the two teams with Indian openers giving the Pak bowlers a befitting reply using the bat and the words.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The arch-rivals can find themselves against each other again in the final on September 28 as well. For the two teams to reach in the final, they'd have to win their remaining games in the Super Four stage.