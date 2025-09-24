Shreyas Iyer asks BCCI for a break from red-ball cricket for THIS reason

Shreyas Iyer, an Indian middle-order batter, has requested a break from Test and first-class cricket to focus on his fitness. The decision comes as Iyer has been experiencing discomfort during his recent appearances, and he has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow him a short pause from red-ball cricket. Iyer's request follows his withdrawal from the four-day match against Australia A, where he was set to captain the side. After playing the first game in Lucknow, he decided to submit a request to the BCCI and also spoke with chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The discomfort Iyer felt during the Duleep Trophy, where he represented West Zone earlier this month, seemed to resurface during the India A vs. Australia A match last week. Immediately after that game, he consulted with the BCCI physios and India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar before writing to the BCCI. Iyer left Lucknow for Mumbai soon after to continue his recovery.

While Iyer underwent back surgery in 2023, he is not bidding adieu to his Test career. According to sources close to Iyer, he was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz, “He is only seeking a break. After focusing on his fitness, he will return to red-ball cricket stronger.” It is expected that Iyer will miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, where he usually plays for Mumbai. Iyer has played 14 Tests for India and featured in 70 first-class games, most of which have been for Mumbai.