/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: Pakistan seal Super Four berth with UAE win, to face India on Sunday

Pakistan booked their place in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 after they beat the UAE by 41 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 17). In a contest headlined by Pakistan’s short-term protest against match referee Andy Pycroft, the match started one hour late than the scheduled time before the Men in Green got the better of the hosts. The result now means Pakistan will face India on Sunday in the Super Four clash, in what will be a blockbuster Sunday for the neutrals.

Pakistan in Super Four

The Pakistan Cricket Board was considering pulling out from the tournament after their demand to remove Andy Pycroft who oversaw Sunday's game, after which the India team refused to shake hands with their rivals. The International Cricket Council refused the change and Pycroft officiated the UAE match. Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls and Shaheen Shah Afridi added a brisk 29 not out as Pakistan made a modest 146-9 batting first.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed led Pakistan's bowling charge with 2-13 as the UAE were dismissed for 105 in 17.4 overs. Shaheen took 2-16 and fellow paceman Haris Rauf 2-19.

The win means Pakistan join India in the Super Four from Group A. They will meet again in Dubai on Sunday.

Rahul Chopratop-scored for the hosts with run-a-ball 35.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Saim Ayub fell for a second-ball duck while Sahibzada Farhan made five, both falling to pace bowler Junaid Siddique.

Siddique finished with an impressive 4-18 in his four overs.

Zaman and Salman Agha added 61 for the third wicket. Agha made 20.

Zaman hit three sixes and two fours before he fell to left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who took 3-26.

It was left to Shaheen to help Pakistan add 51 in the last five overs.

Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi to decide who goes through to the next round from Group B. Bangladesh are also in the running with two wins in three matches.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 4.793 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.790 United Arab Emirates 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.984 Oman 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.375

Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.546 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.270 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.150 Hong Kong 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.151