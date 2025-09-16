Google Preferred
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 24:05 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 24:05 IST
Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: Sri Lanka deliver knockout punch to Hong Kong, take top spot

Story highlights

Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets and maintained their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup. After the win, Sri Lanka take spot in Group B as they steer a step closer to the Super Four stage of the tournament. 

Sri Lanka delivered knockout blow to Hong Kong after beat them in the Asia Cup Group B contest on Monday (Sep 15). Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets and maintained their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup. After the win, Sri Lanka take spot in Group B as they steer a step closer to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
India2200044.793
Pakistan2110021.649
United Arab Emirates211002-2.030
Oman202000-3.375

Group B

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Sri Lanka2200041.546
Afghanistan1100024.700
Bangladesh211002-0.650
Hong Kong303000-2.151

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

