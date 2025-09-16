/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: Sri Lanka deliver knockout punch to Hong Kong, take top spot

Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets and maintained their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup. After the win, Sri Lanka take spot in Group B as they steer a step closer to the Super Four stage of the tournament.
Sri Lanka delivered knockout blow to Hong Kong after beat them in the Asia Cup Group B contest on Monday (Sep 15). Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets and maintained their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup. After the win, Sri Lanka take spot in Group B as they steer a step closer to the Super Four stage of the tournament.
Group A
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.793
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.649
|United Arab Emirates
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2.030
|Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3.375
Group B
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.546
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.700
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.650
|Hong Kong
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.151