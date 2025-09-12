/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: Litton Das leads from front as Bangladesh start on winning note

Bangladesh kick-started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note as they got the better of Bangladesh in a Group B clash on Thursday (Sep 11). Riding on an excellent knock of 59 runs from captain Litton Das, Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets. The win sees Bangladesh take second place, with Afghanistan’s win on opening day still sees the latter take top spot. On the other hand, Hong Kong sit bottom of the standings with two losses in two matches.

On Wednesday defending champions India made a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign as they beat hosts UAE by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Led by the impressive figures of Kuldeep Yadav 7/4 and other bowling stars, India bowled out UAE for 57 and chased the target in 4.3 overs. After the match here's a look at the updated points table as the Men in Blue lead Group A.

What happened in the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match?

Hong Kong posted 143-7 after Nizakat Khan made 42 in the T20 meeting in Abu Dhabi where the minnows were invited to bat first.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets in their chase to raise Hong Kong hopes of an upset but Litton put on a stand of 95 with Towhid Hridoy, who made an unbeaten 35, to reach 144-3 in 17.4 overs.

Litton reached his 50 in 33 balls but fell to medium-pace bowler Ateeq Iqbal before Towhid hit the winning run for a team that came into the T20 tournament with three successive series victories.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 1 1 0 0 0 2 10.480 Oman 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.000 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 -10.480

Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.700 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.001 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889