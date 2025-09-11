/From Colombo to New York: Revisiting the last 5 India vs Pakistan matches before Asia Cup 2025

India are all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sept 14). Whenever India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field, it's always a high-voltage thriller. The passion, pressure, and pride on both sides make it one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket. With both teams looking to dominate, it's always a match you don't want to miss. As we gear up for this much-anticipated clash, let’s take a quick look at the last five matches between India and Pakistan across formats.