Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 18:00 IST
From Colombo to New York: Revisiting the last 5 India vs Pakistan matches before Asia Cup 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

With both teams looking to dominate, India vs Pakistan is always a match you don't want to miss. As we gear up for this much-anticipated clash, let’s take a quick look at the last five matches between India and Pakistan across formats.

India are all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sept 14). Whenever India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field, it's always a high-voltage thriller. The passion, pressure, and pride on both sides make it one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket. With both teams looking to dominate, it's always a match you don't want to miss. As we gear up for this much-anticipated clash, let’s take a quick look at the last five matches between India and Pakistan across formats.

1. India vs Pakistan – ODI, Pallekele (September 2, 2023)

  • First innings: India were batting first, but the rain stopped play. The match was declared a no-result.
2. India vs Pakistan – ODI, Colombo (September 10, 2023)

  • India batted first and posted a massive 356/2, with Virat Kohli scoring 122 (94 balls).
  • Pakistan were bowled out for 128, falling short by a huge margin.
  • Result: India won by 228 runs — one of their biggest wins over Pakistan.
  • Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

3. India vs Pakistan – ODI, Ahmedabad (October 14, 2023)

  • Pakistan batted first and managed just 191 runs.
  • India chased it down comfortably, scoring 192/3 in just 30.3 overs.
  • Result: India won by seven wickets with 117 balls to spare.
  • Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah – 2 wickets for just 19 runs.

4. India vs Pakistan – T20I, New York (June 9, 2024)

  • India batted first and were restricted to 119 runs.
  • Pakistan came close, but India’s bowlers held their nerve.
  • Pakistan finished at 113/7, falling short by six runs.
  • Result: India won a low-scoring thriller.
  • Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah – three wickets for 14 runs.

5. India vs Pakistan – ODI, Dubai (February 23, 2025)

  • Pakistan batted first and scored 241 runs.
  • India chased it down with ease, reaching 244/4 in 42.3 overs.
  • Virat Kohli was the star again with an unbeaten century (100 off 111 balls).
  • Result: India won by six wickets with 45 balls remaining.
  • Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

India clearly have the upper hand in recent encounters, winning four out of the last five matches (with one match ending in a no result). However, the team that handles pressure and performs better on that day wins this high-stake clash.

