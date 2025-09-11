LOGIN
Abhishek Sharma hits six on first ball in T20I — 3 other Indians have done it before, guess who

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 17:08 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 17:08 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, meet the four Indian cricketers who smashed a six on the very first ball of their T20I innings. These players showed fearless intent and raw power from ball one.

Six on first ball of a T20I innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Six on first ball of a T20I innings

Hitting a six on the very first ball you face in a T20 International is no small feat. It shows confidence, power, and a fearless mindset. Only a few players have dared to go big from ball one. Let’s take a look at four Indian stars who’ve started their T20I innings with a bang.

Rohit Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit a six on the very first ball of his T20I innings. It came against Adil Rashid at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the England series in 2021.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the elite list in 2024 when he hit Sikandar Raza for a six on his first ball in a T20I match. The game was played in Harare, and Jaiswal’s intent was clear from the start as he went over the off-side with a clean strike.

Sanju Samson
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson smashed a six off the very first ball he faced against Jofra Archer in 2025. The match was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma hit a six on the first ball he faced against Haider Ali during the Asia Cup match in Dubai, 2025. India were chasing a small target, but Abhishek's intent was clear right from the start.

