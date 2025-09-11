/Abhishek Sharma hits six on first ball in T20I — 3 other Indians have done it before, guess who

From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, meet the four Indian cricketers who smashed a six on the very first ball of their T20I innings. These players showed fearless intent and raw power from ball one.
Hitting a six on the very first ball you face in a T20 International is no small feat. It shows confidence, power, and a fearless mindset. Only a few players have dared to go big from ball one. Let’s take a look at four Indian stars who’ve started their T20I innings with a bang.
Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit a six on the very first ball of his T20I innings. It came against Adil Rashid at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the England series in 2021.
Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the elite list in 2024 when he hit Sikandar Raza for a six on his first ball in a T20I match. The game was played in Harare, and Jaiswal’s intent was clear from the start as he went over the off-side with a clean strike.
Sanju Samson smashed a six off the very first ball he faced against Jofra Archer in 2025. The match was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Abhishek Sharma hit a six on the first ball he faced against Haider Ali during the Asia Cup match in Dubai, 2025. India were chasing a small target, but Abhishek's intent was clear right from the start.