/Asia Cup 2025: Big blow to Pakistan, captain Salman Ali Agha gets injured before IND vs PAK clash

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan cricket team will start their tournament campaign against Oman on Friday (September 11). Ahead of their first game and before the big clash against India, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha gave an injury scare. The 31-year old skipped Wednesday’s practice session in Dubai.

According to reports, Salman was spotted with a bandage on his neck after suffering from a neck spasm (an involuntary tightening of neck muscles that causes pain, stiffness, and restricted movement). Though he traveled with the team, but he avoided the training and football drills and his restricted movement worried the other players of Pakistan team and management. The Pakistan cricket team will face India in a high voltage match in Dubai on Sunday (September 14).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called the injury a minor issue with captain Salman Agha is still available for Sunday's game against India. They explained that Salman was rested only as a precaution and should be back in training soon. The management is hopeful he will fully recover before the India game. Salman himself has expressed confidence about performing well in the Asia Cup 2025.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s side got off to a flying start by thrashing the UAE by nine wickets in the second match of Asia Cup 2025. The match ended quickly, with India chasing down 58 runs in just 4.3 overs.

Salman’s men will now look to deliver a strong performance against Oman in their opening game.

Speaking before the match, Salman said, "I think we are playing good cricket, we started that a few months ago. Things are coming together, as a team we are playing good cricket and looking forward to this tournament, and everyone is very excited,"

It will be interesting to watch whether he will play or not against India on September 14.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025