/Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to boycott UAE clash after handshake saga with India? Here's what we know so far

It was a controversial end to the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 contest on Sunday (Sep 14) as the two rivals went head-to-head at the Dubai International Stadium. In a one-sided contest, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets and then refused to shake hands with their counterparts. It was at this point Pakistan took offense to India’s “no-handshake” policy and are reportedly threatening to boycott their last league game against hosts UAE on Wednesday. So here’s what we know so far, and will the clash go ahead.

Will Pakistan boycott UAE contest?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed news on Pakistan’s decision to boycott the final league match against the UAE. However, they have taken offense against match referee Andy Pycroft, whom they have alleged to have encouraged the “no-handshake” policy. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alleged that Pycroft asked both captains to offer a handshake, which is against the ICC and CC rules.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday (Sep 15), the PCB raised the issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and then to the ICC. Their demands include the removal of match referee Pycroft for any future Pakistan matches.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violation by the Match Referee of the UCC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi tweeted on his X handle.

According to a news report from CricketPakistan.com and further taken forward by Hindustan Times, Pakistan are threatening to boycott the match against the UAE. However, at the time of writing, there was nothing concrete from the PCB nor ICC, meaning the fixture will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

Interestingly, in case Pakistan beat the UAE on Wednesday, they will qualify for the Super Four stage, meaning they will face India again in the Super Four contest on Sunday.