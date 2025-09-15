/Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: After embarrassing defeat, PCB officially demands removal of referee Andy Pycroft

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially demanded the removal of referee Andy Pycroft, who was officiating in the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 14) in the Asia Cup 2025. The complaint comes after Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts at the toss and then in the post-match. The complaint was confirmed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is the head of the PCB and also of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

PCB launches complaint against match referee

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violation by the Match Referee of the UCC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Mohsin Naqvi tweeted on his X handle.

Why was the complaint raised?

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct, players from both camps are supposed to shake hands in a gesture of sportsmanship. However, Indian players clearly refused to shake hands with the Pakistani side, having beaten them by seven wickets in a one-sided contest. Naqvi stated that India did not follow the “Spirit of Cricket,” leading to their official complaint.

After the incident unfolded, the PCB held match referee Pycroft accountable for not following ICC and MCC rules.

In the post-match press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on the team’s decision not to shake hands. He stated that a few things are above sportsman spirit and reiterated the decision to stand with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian army.

“Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Indian captain Suryakumar said at the post-match presser.

Despite the rage between the sides, they are likely to meet again on Sunday (Sep 21) if both India and Pakistan finish in the top two of their Asia Cup 2025 group.