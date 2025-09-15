/Asia Cup 2025: Who will win between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong? Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will lock horns in match eight of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium on Monday, (Sep 15). The Lankans aim to extend their winning run, as Hong Kong will put in their sweat and blood in hopes of pulling off a major upset. Ahead of this all-important clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Sri Lanka are strong on paper and poised to win this game; however, given the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, anything can happen. With that in mind, here are five key players from both Sri Lanka and Hong Kong to watch out for.

1. Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)

Babar is Hong Kong’s key batsman. In the first game of the tournament, he showed his power by hitting three sixes and kept his team’s innings steady when other batsmen were getting out.

2. Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong)

Ehsan is the most experienced bowler for Hong Kong. He has taken 128 wickets in 92 T20I games and is an important player for his team.

3. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s reliable opener, Pathum Nissanka, smashed a fluent half-century off just 34 balls in the opening match of Asia Cup 2025, including six fours and a six. If he gets going early, he can set the momentum and set the tone of the innings for Sri Lanka.

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

The star leg-spinner picked up two crucial wickets in the tournament opener and looked in fine rhythm. With the Dubai pitch expected to offer some turn, Hasaranga will be a key weapon in Sri Lanka’s bowling armoury.

5. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Matheesha Pathirana, known for his toe-crushing yorkers, is a specialist in the death overs. His ability to curtail the flow of runs and pick up wickets in the final phase of the innings makes him vital.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match Prediction