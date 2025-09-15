/Asia Cup 2025 – Who will win between UAE and Oman: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

UAE and Oman will lock horns in match seven of Asia Cup 2025 at the Abu Dhabi stadium on Monday, (Sep 15). With both teams eyeing a spot in the Super Four stage, a win in this fixture is vital to keep their campaign on track. Ahead of this all-important clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the PAK vs OMA match

Although the UAE have the advantage of home conditions, T20 cricket remains highly unpredictable and momentum can shift in just one over. As UAE take on Oman, here are five players who could play crucial roles in determining the outcome of this clash.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

1. Hammad Mirza (Oman)

Hammad Mirza was the only player to score more than 20 runs for his team in the clash against Pakistan. Mirza will be hoping that this time he takes his team over the line.

2. Jatinder Singh (Oman)

Oman’s top-order batter Jatinder Singh has amassed 289 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 131.36. He is known for his aggressive intent and ability to build quick starts.

3. Shakeel Ahmed (Oman)

Oman’s pace bowler Shakeel Ahmed has sent 11 batters back to the pavilion in 10 games with an economy of 6.45. He is effective at restricting runs and picking key wickets.

4. Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

UAE’s most dangerous batter, Waseem, has over 2,900 T20I runs and three centuries. He has the power to trouble even the best bowling attacks.

5. Asif Khan (UAE)

A consistent middle-order batter for the UAE, Asif Khan can anchor the innings or accelerate when needed. He has scored six half-centuries in T20Is so far.

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman match prediction