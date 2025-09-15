Google Preferred
  /Asia Cup 2025, UAE vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025, UAE vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 10:40 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 10:40 IST
UAE vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, lost their opening match against defending champions India, while Jatinder Singh’s Oman suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, this clash becomes crucial.

The two emerging sides from Group A, UAE and Oman, are set to face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, (Sep 15). Both teams are still searching for their first win of the tournament and will be eager to get back on track with a strong performance. UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, lost their opening match against defending champions India, while Jatinder Singh’s Oman suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, this clash becomes crucial. Ahead of this important encounter, here are the key details and stats you need to know.

Head-to-Head Record –UAE vs Oman

UAE and Oman have faced each other nine times in T20 Internationals, with UAE holding a narrow lead in the head-to-head record, winning five matches to Oman's four.

Pitch report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The pitch in Abu Dhabi offers a good balance between bat and ball. While batters can score runs if they settle in, both pacers and spinners can get some help early on. Chasing is usually easier here, so captains winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Ground stats – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  1. Highest Total: Ireland – 225/7 vs Afghanistan (2013)
  2. Lowest Total: Nigeria – 66/9 vs. Ireland (2019)
  3. Biggest Win (by runs): Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs (2025)
  4. Closest Win (by runs): Ireland beat Canada by 2 runs (2013)

Recent five results in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  1. South Africa beat Ireland by 8 wickets – 27 Sep 2024
  2. Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs – 29 Sep 2024
  3. Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs – 09 Sep 2025
  4. Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets – 11 Sep 2025
  5. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets – 13 Sep 2025

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...

