/Asia Cup 2025, UAE vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

The two emerging sides from Group A, UAE and Oman, are set to face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, (Sep 15). Both teams are still searching for their first win of the tournament and will be eager to get back on track with a strong performance. UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, lost their opening match against defending champions India, while Jatinder Singh’s Oman suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, this clash becomes crucial. Ahead of this important encounter, here are the key details and stats you need to know.