/Asia Cup 2025, UAE vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, lost their opening match against defending champions India, while Jatinder Singh’s Oman suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, this clash becomes crucial.
The two emerging sides from Group A, UAE and Oman, are set to face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, (Sep 15). Both teams are still searching for their first win of the tournament and will be eager to get back on track with a strong performance. UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, lost their opening match against defending champions India, while Jatinder Singh’s Oman suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, this clash becomes crucial. Ahead of this important encounter, here are the key details and stats you need to know.
UAE and Oman have faced each other nine times in T20 Internationals, with UAE holding a narrow lead in the head-to-head record, winning five matches to Oman's four.
Also read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates India’s win to ‘brave armed forces’, says 'We stand by the families…’
The pitch in Abu Dhabi offers a good balance between bat and ball. While batters can score runs if they settle in, both pacers and spinners can get some help early on. Chasing is usually easier here, so captains winning the toss might choose to bowl first.