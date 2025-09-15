/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates India’s win to ‘brave armed forces’, says 'We stand by the families…’

Moments after Team India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided 2025 Asia Cup Group game on Sunday (Sep 14), Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, said he and his Men in Blue stand in solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, and that they want to dedicate this win to the brave armed forces that led the Operation Sindoor. His remarks came after the BCCI and Team India faced online flak for agreeing to play against Pakistan, knowing how terrorists from across the border took 26 innocent lives in India’s Kashmir early this year.

The Pahalgam terror attack shocked the world, where four Pakistani-based terrorists killed tourists from India and abroad in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. Although the Indian government retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later by neutralising terror camps and bases across PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes, which also led to a war-like situation, the two cricketing boards agreeing to play together muddied the whole situation.



The fans took to social media in internet outrage, urging everyone to boycott the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match; however, despite all those reactions, the game went ahead, with the Men in Blue walking out as winners by seven wickets.

“Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Indian captain Suryakumar said at the post-match presser.

What about the game?



Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring a paltry 127 for nine in 20 overs. Barring rookie opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored a fighting 40, ace seamer Shaheen Afridi contributed a bit with the bat, hitting four sixes in his 16-ball 33-run stay at the crease. For India, spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets.



The chase, however, was never challenging, with everyone putting in a valiant effort to see the side home. Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning run, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls.



“You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game.



“We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone (with their spin-heavy attacks). I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle,” he said about the win in Dubai.

