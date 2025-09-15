/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Who were the best batters and bowlers in Sunday’s marquee clash? Check list

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a lop-sided Group A Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14) by seven wickets, thus qualifying for the Super Fours. The Men in Blue sit at the top of the points table with two wins in as many matches and a better NRR than second-placed Pakistan. For India, the spinners did most damage, even though ace quick Jasprit Bumrah returned with two wickets in his four overs. On the other hand, the batters also impressed with significant outings, helping India win this marquee tie.

So, who were the best performers of the day?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bowlers –

Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm unorthodox spinner continues his imperious run in this continental tournament. Since his match-winning performance against the UAE in India’s tournament opener, Kuldeep continues to lead the wickets tally. In two matches, he picked up seven wickets, including three against Pakistan in Sunday’s encounter. After picking two wickets off successive balls in the 13th over, Kuldeep removed the dangerous Sahibzada Farhan, later in the 17th over.

2. Axar Patel

Despite Bumrah also returning with two wickets, Axar’s contribution deserves a tad more recognition for dismissing the experienced Fakhar Zaman early inside the first ten overs. The left-arm spinner also picked up Pakistan captain Salman Agha’s wicket on three to further dent their chances.

Batters –

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was in top form against Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls, including a six and five fours. He stood his ground and played with a calm head to see his team home. He even impressed as a skipper, with his right bowling changes and fielding positions.

2. Abhishek Sharma